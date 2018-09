Låtlista

Freddie Are You Ready

Lucky Golden Stripes And Starpose

Sandpainting

Bow Lane

Save My Money And Name

Simple Human Kindness

No New Games

Lost Without A Trace

Kabull Grill

Heaven In A Modern World

Eddie And The Boys

Just My Situation

Friend From The Fields

Better Hold

Nuclear Nightclub

Cheap Evening Return

Absalom

Colossus

Bitesize

Losing Hold

Do Or Die

Bless Your Lucky Star

Grass For Blades