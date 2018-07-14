How to cope in Helsinki – a brief introduction
How do you cope in Helsinki during the Trump-Putin Summit? Here’s a brief introduction to Finland’s two national languages: Swedish and Finnish!
1. What to do when you meet someone and want to make contact? It's easy:
English: Hi!
Swedish: Hej!
Finnish: Hei!
2. Let's upgrade a bit. You are hungry and need a proper lunch. Raise your eyebrows and ask:
English: Lunch?
Swedish: Lunch?
Finnish: Lounasta?
3. The weather calls for a nice dessert … perhaps some ice cream…
Warning! This might seem a little harsh and rude, but that's how it is. We don't have a word for please. No. Not in Swedish. Not in Finnish. If this makes you feel uncomfortable, try adding a small "thank you" instead.
English: Can I have an ice cream cone, please?
Swedish: Kan jag få en glasstrut (tack)!
Finnish: Jäätelötötterö (kiitos)!
4. Can't live without normal politeness? Okay:
English: Thank you!
Swedish: Tack!
Finnish: Kiitos!
Facts in Brief
Languages in Finland
Want to know some more about the languages in Finland?
5 % of those living in Finland speak Swedish as their mother tongue.
about 91 % speak Finnish with their parents.
Both languages are national languages protected by law. This means that you should be able to go to school, see a doctor, meet a civil servant in either Swedish or Finnish – often it works, sometimes not. It’s supposed to work anyway.
But 5 + 91 is not 100! No. The missing percentage is about minorities that work and live amongst us. They may speak:
– one of the three Sami languages
– Romani
– one of the two sign languages
– Karelian
– Russian
– Estonian
– Arabic
– Somali
– or English at home, but usually attend either Swedish speaking or Finnish speaking schools
Many persons are of course bilingual och multilingual – fluent in two or several languages
And this country … was once a part of the kingdom of Sweden (until 1809) and once a part of Russia, as a Grand Duchy in the Russian Empire (until 1917). But from 1917 on we are an independent country: not Swedes, not Russians– but Finns. With two national languages.
This was the brief history splash. Now, please start from the beginning and listen one more time. You will be a master in our languages in a bit.
5. Since there is a summit going on you need to know some of the words that could pop up in the presidential talks in Helsinki (Helsingfors in Swedish).
English: Peace.
Swedish: Fred.
Finnish: Rauha.
6.
English: Summit.
Swedish: Toppmöte.
Finnish: Huippukokous.
7.
English: Human rights.
Swedish: Mänskliga rättigheter.
Finnish: Ihmisoikeudet.
8. Panicking? Languages hopeless to learn? You need a
English: Translator.
Swedish: Översättare.
Finnish: Kääntäjä.
9. After a long day you deserve some pleasure. Why not relax in the nearest sauna? Look for a
English: Sauna
Swedish: Bastu
Finnish: Sauna
10. There you will need some important stuff. Like …
English: Towel
Swedish: Handduk
Finnish: Kylpypyyhe
By the way: in the sauna you bathe naked. It's normal, no-one will stare, but they WILL stare if you go into the heat wearing your swimsuit. And they WILL sigh "tourist" if you wrap the towel around you in that sauna (you only do that in tv series).
11. After sweating in the hot steamy room you need a cold beer
English: Beer
Swedish: Bastuöl
Finnish: Saunakalja
12. After this you will be ready for bed. Did you sleep well last night or should you ask for a better pillow?
English: Pillow
Swedish: Kudde
Finnish: Tyyny
Good luck now! See you in Helsinki.
Lycka till! Vi ses i Helsingfors.
Onnea! Tavataan Helsingissä.
