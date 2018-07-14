How to cope in Helsinki – a brief introduction

Facts in Brief

Languages in Finland

Want to know some more about the languages in Finland?

5 % of those living in Finland speak Swedish as their mother tongue.

about 91 % speak Finnish with their parents.

Both languages are national languages protected by law. This means that you should be able to go to school, see a doctor, meet a civil servant in either Swedish or Finnish – often it works, sometimes not. It’s supposed to work anyway.

But 5 + 91 is not 100! No. The missing percentage is about minorities that work and live amongst us. They may speak:

– one of the three Sami languages

– Romani

– one of the two sign languages

– Karelian

– Russian

– Estonian

– Arabic

– Somali

– or English at home, but usually attend either Swedish speaking or Finnish speaking schools

Many persons are of course bilingual och multilingual – fluent in two or several languages

And this country … was once a part of the kingdom of Sweden (until 1809) and once a part of Russia, as a Grand Duchy in the Russian Empire (until 1917). But from 1917 on we are an independent country: not Swedes, not Russians– but Finns. With two national languages.

This was the brief history splash. Now, please start from the beginning and listen one more time. You will be a master in our languages in a bit.