Sommarens solskenshistoria: Kämäräinen tillbaka på tronen efter becksvarta åren

Who would have known that I’d be perhaps the HAPPIEST person in the field after throwing 54,91m? Well that’s what happened 😄😍👏😭💛😊 And it’s only one meter from European Champs qualification and after today my faith is strong that it’s possible! And who knows what else, only limits are the ones that your mind sets. But more important thing is that I feel the flame inside me again🔥 and the fact your body CAN HEAL even from big setbacks, it just takes time. Usually more than you’d be willing to give or at least that has been the case for me. Now I’m not in a hurry. THANK YOU all for being patient with me and believing in me!!🙏 After 977 days, now it’s safe to say, I’m back!! 💗 #comeback #afterinjury #paavonurmigames #discusthrow #happyathlete #yleisurheilu #ilonkautta

A post shared by Sanna Kämäräinen (@sannakamarainen) on Jun 5, 2018 at 11:48am PDT