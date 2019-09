Skidstjärna slår larm efter rullskidsolyckan – "Livsfarligt"

View this post on Instagram

This week I've needed that famous Finnish sisu to manage to do trainings after my roller ski crash on Wednesday 🆘🤦🏼‍♀️ But these views up here are worth of climbing despite every step hurts.. 🐏⛰ Hope to be back in shape next weekend in Finnish Champs in Kontiolahti. #nopainnogain #sisu #couldbeworse #reunallakaunisonmaailma