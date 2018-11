Pakarinen hoppas på nytändning i Lejonen – vill tillbaka till NHL

View this post on Instagram

I want to thank Edmonton Oilers organization for past four years.🙏🏼 it went by fast but i had great time. Also big thanks for all the teammates past four years.👊🏼 best of luck to whole organization to the future! 💪🏼 Same time i am very excited to start a new chapter on my career and join Metallurg Magnitogorsk! Can’t wait to get started!💪🏼 #edmontonoilers #grateful #metallurgmagnitogorsk #khl