Megadeths sångare drabbad av cancer
Megadeths sångare Dave Mustaine har drabbats av strupcancer, meddelar han på Instagram. Behandlingen har redan börjat och enligt Mustaines läkare är prognoserna goda.
Sjukdomen innebär att bandet ställer in större delen av sina spelningar. Metalkryssningen Megacruise kommer dock fortfarande att gå av stapeln som planerat i oktober. "Bandet kommer att vara del av den på något sätt", lovar Mustaine.
De amerikanska thrashmetalveteranerna Megadeth albumdebuterade 1985 med "Killing is my business... and business is good".
I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine