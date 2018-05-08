Marcus Sandell lägger av

I've been priviliged to have had a long career filled with the indescribable feeling of crossing the finish line with a green light but also including tough and painful moments. I've achieved things that felt unreal to even dream of as a kid and made it to the legendary World Cup circuit. I raced against my childhood idols, battled with tough racers and made amazing friends along the way. I started top 15 at the finals of my first WC season. I proudly represented Finland at two Olympics and five World Championships. I worked hard to the top 7 group in Giant Slalom and aimed high. Unfortunately, I injured myself badly in 2009 and I have been lucky to be able to race since the accident. I consider my comeback from the accident to be my biggest achievement of all, and the results I've achieved after my comeback have been extra special for me. I'm at the point where I'm glad to say that I am retiring with good health from the life as a professional athlete. I can't thank everyone enough who have helped and supported me along the way. You know who you are and you made it all possible! I'm excited for the next challenges in life. Let's stay in touch. Mare

