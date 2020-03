Kaisa Mäkäräinen avslutar karriären

View this post on Instagram

I did my first biathlon trainings in this stadium 2003, and now, today my international biathlon career will suddenly end here. Not the way I wanted or planned, without any spectators, but we couldn't chooce this. I'm all fine with this decision even though it's emotional and this season has been difficult. But it's not taking away all the good things, what I've had with biathlon in past. Today I'll enjoy my last World Cup race with full heart, with all my wonderful colleagues. It's one last pursuit with me girls! 😘 When the World is back to normal, I wish I have a chance to meet my fans somehow once again. #careerend #thankyou