Kaisa Mäkäräinens rival är tillbaka

👉🏼 Next stop: Nove Mesto, for the first World Cup race this season. Looking back, it's a place for premieres and something very special for me. 🇨🇿 In 2011, I started an international race there for the first time at the Junior World Championships and came back with two bronze medals. Two years later came the first women's World Championship race and in 2015 I celebrated my first World Cup victory there. 🎉 Wonderful memories coming back to me! 🙂 #bettertobefAst #Winterfans #biathlon #worldcupiscalling #readytorumble #abgehts