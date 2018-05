Fakta

Låtlista

Aces High

Where Eagles Dare

2 Minutes to Midnight

The Clansman

The Trooper

Revelations

For the Greater Good of God

The Wicker Man

Sign of the Cross

Flight of Icarus

Fear of the Dark

The Number of the Beast

Iron Maiden

Extranummer:

The Evil That Men Do

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Run to the Hills