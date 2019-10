Hockey-Janne fångade norrmannen Rolf på kroken: "Han har finsk sisu jag behöver"

View this post on Instagram

Time flies. Five years together with this Norsk fish doctor.🇳🇴 I’ve always been open about this to my family and friends and I don’t think our private life is anyone else’s business. But I do think it’s important that we stand up for certain things in life and I’m grateful to those that took a strong stand in support of equality and fought for “our” values making it a more tolerant society to live in today.