Här är Almas låt med stjärnartisterna

High school drop out🤷🏼‍♀️ I CO-WROTE THIS TRACK! holy shit This is a dream come true! Thank u @mileycyrus for calling me that one day and lemme me be part of this song! Ur support means more than u know! Love ❤️And thank u to the whole team @arianagrande @lanadelrey @ilya_music @maxmartin.official @awsuki @charliesangels im honored 💚