Atletico bästa finländska lag i klubblags-VM i ultimate

Day 5 - The battle for the title of the best European team began. Our first 9 am game of the tournament broke our daily routine, but not our streak of morning wins. This morning we faced Iceni, our rivals from London, fighting for entry into the 9-12 bracket. We started strong, but in the second half Iceni's clever defence left us with few options and brought the game to 14-14, to the horror of our fans following at home. A patient assist from Masha and a layout from MVP Inka brought the game to an end in our favour. Our second game was a rematch against Ellipsis from Australia. We also had a strong start in this game, scoring two breaks before halftime, but in the second half the D-line ran out of legs, and the O-line ran out of ideas against the Ellipsis defence. Even Maija's sexy moves couldn't save us, and we finished the game 15-10. Tomorrow the battle for the best European team continues tomorrow morning with our 11th and final game for positions 11 and 12, this time against Brilliance from Russia. We found out this afternoon that Raksu and Olga only signed a contract to play 10 games, so it remains to be seen whether we can bribe them to take part in the final push. #sexymoves #onemoretogo

