KONTAKTA OSS|E-TIDNINGEN
SÖK

Bosnien ska möta Ryssland – men bosniska stjärnorna vägrar medverka

Ryska landslag stängdes av från all internationell verksamhet inom fotbollen efter att landet inledde sitt invasionskrig mot Ukraina. Men nu har de ryska och bosniska förbunden kommit överens om en landskamp den 19 november, dagen efter VM-premiären i Qatar.

Landskamp
Edin Dzeko vägrar att spela mot Ryssland.Lehtikuva/AFP Marvco Bertorello
Jonas von Wendtjonas.wendt@hbl.fi
10.09.2022 17:17
De facto tvekade Fifa en god stund innan man stängde dörren för ryssarna i vintras. Det krävdes att Sverige, Polen och Tjeckien alla meddelade att de vägrar möta Ryssland i playoff till VM. Då reagerade Fifa och stängde med långa tänder av Ryssland.
Det är en dokumenterad sanning att Fifa-ordföranden Gianni Infantino och den ryske presidenten Vladimir Putin är goda vänner. Bland annat därför tog beslutet så länge. Ekonomiska intressen fanns naturligtvis också att beakta.
Beskedet om att Bosnien ska möta Ryssland i S:t Petersburg i november kom som en chock för de flesta, inte minst för de bosniska spelarna.
En särskild kommitté i det bosniska förbundet tog beslutet att tacka ja till landskampen. I bosnisk press finns flera uppgifter om att vissa bosniska fotbollstungviktare skor sig ekonomiskt på kuppen.
https://twitter.com/BHlive_official/status/1568238517674979328
Fuad Colpa, en av herrarna som röstade för att matchen spelas, hade ångrat sig på lördagen då han insett vilka känslor beslutet väckt.
— Jag tror att jag ska föreslå att vi ställer in matchen, säger Colpa till N1.
Edin Dzeko, fixstjärna sedan åratal tillbaka i Bosnien, var glasklar med vad han tycker om beslutet.
— Jag är alltid och endast för fred. Min hållning till matchen är klar. Den kan inte spelas så länge oskyldiga människor lider och dödas. Jag är med det ukrainska folket i dessa oerhört svåra tider, sade Dzeko i ett uttalande.
Dzeko och den andra storstjärnan Miralem Pjanic meddelade att de under inga omständigheter medverkar i en eventuell match mot Ryssland.
Fredrik Jensens lagkamrat i Augsburg Ermedin Demirovic sade samma sak.
Bosniens tidigare målvaktsetta Amir Begovic skrädde inte orden då han berättade vad han ansåg. Han anklagade det bosniska förbundet för korruption.

ANDRA LÄSER

Senast publicerat