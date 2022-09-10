Bosnien ska möta Ryssland – men bosniska stjärnorna vägrar medverka

😬 The FA has approved the fixture for November 19th in Saint Petersburg vs Russia.— BH Live 🇧🇦 (@BHlive_official) September 9, 2022
Out of all of these names working at the FA:
Vico Zeljković, Ivan Beus, Miloš Brkić, Dragan Soldo, Fuad Čolpa, & Irfan Durić only Irfan voted against the fixture.
Wow, @NFSBiH pic.twitter.com/zBBBHNWTMO
Bosnia-Herzegovina FA member, Fuad Čolpa said:— BH Live 🇧🇦 (@BHlive_official) September 10, 2022
“I admit the mistake. I will ask for the match with Russia to be cancelled.”
The man that decided with his vote that BIH should play Russia, told N1 that after thinking about it, he would ask for the match to be cancelled.. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YpbckrsWqg
Bosnia-Herzegovina and Augsburg forward, Ermedin Demirović joins Edin Džeko, Miralem Pjanić, and Anel Ahmedhodžić in taking a stance against the FA ⬇️— BH Live 🇧🇦 (@BHlive_official) September 10, 2022
🎙“Don’t count on me. Thanks!” 👏 pic.twitter.com/QC0Xpc4FdS
For those of you who didn't understand what @asmir1 was talking about in 2021, I'm sure you do now. pic.twitter.com/xn63sDuqmx— BiHfootball (@BiHFootball) September 9, 2022