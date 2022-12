”Folk förstår inte hur bra Southgate är”

LKS 20221207 England's coach Gareth Southgate conducts a training session at the Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha, on December 7, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. - England and France will meet in one of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-finals on December 10. LEHTIKUVA / AFP / PAUL ELLIS